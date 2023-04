album cover2

My second attempt at the album cover challenge. An article about Gojo station (Fukuchiyama, Japan) for the group and a quote from Dorothy L. Sayers ' A facility for quotation covers absence of original thought'. I used a head shot of my granddaughter taken today and another image plus lots of fun in photoshop elements to create this one as I missed taking a shot at the bowling alley for todays April word of 'action' !!