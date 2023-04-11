Sign up
Photo 675
Buds
Rather windy today to capture these buds for the April words challenge. The shrub is a Viburnum, but I am not sure which one.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
675
photos
26
followers
19
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th April 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april23words
Milanie
ace
Really nice on black
April 11th, 2023
