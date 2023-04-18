Previous
going rusty by kametty
Photo 682

going rusty

Some time ago we replaced our gravel paths with slate chips to stop all the local cats using the paths as one giant litter tray. (it worked) No idea how this rusty bolt got here but it is a more interesting find than what used to turn up!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
