Photo 683
tulips 3
I haven't had much luck with tulips in the past, but this is the second year for these so definitely a bonus. Another clump nearby get eaten by something before they even get a chance to flower despite my vigilance.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
683
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th April 2023 9:32am
Tags
tulips
