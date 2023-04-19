Previous
Next
tulips 3 by kametty
Photo 683

tulips 3

I haven't had much luck with tulips in the past, but this is the second year for these so definitely a bonus. Another clump nearby get eaten by something before they even get a chance to flower despite my vigilance.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise