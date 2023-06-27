Previous
Otto Steinert by kametty
Photo 752

Otto Steinert

Thought I would give the artist challenge a go today. A lot of possibilities, but ended up with this attempt. Not as glamorous as the model I took inspiration from...but no one else was available ha ha.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

