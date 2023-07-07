Previous
window by kametty
Photo 762

window

Stepped out of the shower this morning to a lovely light effect through the window of the climbing hydrangea doing its 'thing' of expanding its growing area!
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Photo Details

