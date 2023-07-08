Previous
solitary bee by kametty
Photo 763

solitary bee

I saw a small copper butterfly and rushed to get my camera only to find a bee in its place when I returned. I waited a while, but this small bee was the only insect I managed to get a clear shot of.....
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise