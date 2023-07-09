Previous
Meadow Brown by kametty
Photo 764

Meadow Brown

We had an evening of thunderstorms yesterday with tremendous downpours and my flowers have suffered - however, my astrantia were full of bees, flies, beetles and one or two meadow brown butterflies this afternoon.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a nice capture of the butterfly
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise