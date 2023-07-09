Sign up
Photo 764
Meadow Brown
We had an evening of thunderstorms yesterday with tremendous downpours and my flowers have suffered - however, my astrantia were full of bees, flies, beetles and one or two meadow brown butterflies this afternoon.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Milanie
ace
What a nice capture of the butterfly
July 9th, 2023
