Photo 765
minimal veg
One for the minimal challenge. Our climbing French beans are just beginning to come into their own...but we will be away for four weeks so my sister will hopefully harvest them and the other fruit and veggies that will be ready for eating.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
minimal-40
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice
July 10th, 2023
