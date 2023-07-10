Previous
minimal veg by kametty
Photo 765

minimal veg

One for the minimal challenge. Our climbing French beans are just beginning to come into their own...but we will be away for four weeks so my sister will hopefully harvest them and the other fruit and veggies that will be ready for eating.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jan Talmon ace
Nice
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise