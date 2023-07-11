Previous
Very difficult to capture anything today as it was so windy. I should have set up using my tripod, but just couldn't be bothered to go back into the house to get it.....tut tut. Will be going away soon, so hope I get my photo mojo back.
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured it nicely. If you had gone to fetch the tripod the hover fly would have disappeared.
July 11th, 2023  
