Photo 766
Very difficult to capture anything today as it was so windy. I should have set up using my tripod, but just couldn't be bothered to go back into the house to get it.....tut tut. Will be going away soon, so hope I get my photo mojo back.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured it nicely. If you had gone to fetch the tripod the hover fly would have disappeared.
July 11th, 2023
