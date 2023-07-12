Sign up
Photo 767
tracks
Still feeling a bit uninspired but decided to take my usual quick local walk to see what caught my eye. These tracks did ha ha....(we've had a lot of rain these past few days)
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th July 2023 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
