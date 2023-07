Bridge No.15

I took a cycle ride along the Lancaster canal today as the weather was pleasant and fresh after the recent rain. I did end up walking most of it as I kept stopping to take pictures. The canal path is rough but level so when it was time to turn round and return home I knew I had to eventually leave the tow path and face the slightly uphill return journey ....once home, I was rather hot and my legs were letting me know I should get out on my bike more often!