Photo 780
green carpet
I love walking in the Swedish forest around the cabin where we stay....I am fascinated by the different varieties of moss and lichen.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
0
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
783
photos
30
followers
19
following
214% complete
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th July 2023 10:17am
