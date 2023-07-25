Previous
green carpet by kametty
Photo 780

green carpet

I love walking in the Swedish forest around the cabin where we stay....I am fascinated by the different varieties of moss and lichen.
25th July 2023

Kathryn M

I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
