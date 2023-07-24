Sign up
Photo 779
after the rain
Flowers of my Hosta 'Blue Angel'. I am a huge Hosta fan and admit to having a very large collection in Sweden - there they seem to be left alone whereas in my UK garden they just get eaten to almost extinction!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th July 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
