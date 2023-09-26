Previous
Upside down by kametty
Photo 843

Upside down

My other half has been sorting out the garage and sheds....took this shot for SOOC but realised it would also do for the capture 52 week challenge of 'upside down'
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise