Photo 843
Upside down
My other half has been sorting out the garage and sheds....took this shot for SOOC but realised it would also do for the capture 52 week challenge of 'upside down'
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th September 2023 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w39
