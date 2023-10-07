Previous
colourful leaf by kametty
colourful leaf

We had returned to Sweden to tidy up and put our house into 'winter' mode but it was surprisingly mild and the autumn colours were only just appearing.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely changing colours.
