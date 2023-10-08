Previous
stream by kametty
Photo 855

stream

Heavy rain the previous few weeks meant that the little stream by our cabin was in full flow. I just love the sound it makes. Most of the time we are not aware it is there.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
And fast flowing.
October 19th, 2023  
