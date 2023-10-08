Sign up
Photo 855
stream
Heavy rain the previous few weeks meant that the little stream by our cabin was in full flow. I just love the sound it makes. Most of the time we are not aware it is there.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
858
photos
32
followers
18
following
235% complete
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th October 2023 8:36am
Susan Wakely
ace
And fast flowing.
October 19th, 2023
