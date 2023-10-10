Previous
touch of frost by kametty
Photo 857

touch of frost

After the clear skies of yesterday and last night I was not surprised to see a frost this morning. The light through the trees was amazing but I found it very difficult to capture the effects I was seeing.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Chris Cook ace
A reminder that winter is on the way. We haven’t had our first frost yet but that could change next week when an arctic cold front moves in.
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Brrrrr.
October 19th, 2023  
