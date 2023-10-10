Sign up
Photo 857
touch of frost
After the clear skies of yesterday and last night I was not surprised to see a frost this morning. The light through the trees was amazing but I found it very difficult to capture the effects I was seeing.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th October 2023 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
A reminder that winter is on the way. We haven’t had our first frost yet but that could change next week when an arctic cold front moves in.
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Brrrrr.
October 19th, 2023
