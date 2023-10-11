Previous
Orange Peel Fungi by kametty
Orange Peel Fungi

On my walk today I decided to use my macro lens. It makes you look for the 'smaller' things. On the side of the track I spotted these small orange fungi.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
I was out with a photography group two days ago and got excited that I thought that I spotted fungi like this. It was satsuma peel!
October 19th, 2023  
