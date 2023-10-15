Previous
Next
Take a break by kametty
Photo 862

Take a break

I love how the Scandinavians are prepared for their 'fika'. Even when there is a cold wind and a threat of rain they sit on their cushions and plastic sheets and drink their coffee and eat their carefully pre-prepared lunch - watching them pack up afterwards is always interesting too. We were huddled in the car with the windows open eating whatever we had left over from the day before! Day one of our return journey back to the UK - and stopping for lunch at Knudshoved, Denmark having just driven over the Storebaelt bridge from Sweden
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise