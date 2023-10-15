Take a break

I love how the Scandinavians are prepared for their 'fika'. Even when there is a cold wind and a threat of rain they sit on their cushions and plastic sheets and drink their coffee and eat their carefully pre-prepared lunch - watching them pack up afterwards is always interesting too. We were huddled in the car with the windows open eating whatever we had left over from the day before! Day one of our return journey back to the UK - and stopping for lunch at Knudshoved, Denmark having just driven over the Storebaelt bridge from Sweden