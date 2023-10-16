Previous
Next
Industrial by kametty
Photo 863

Industrial

Second leg of our return journey home from Sweden through Germany. One section through the Ruhr area is nothing but power stations and electricity lines everywhere.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise