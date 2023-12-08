Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
snowman lights
Day 8 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. Hubby took me to a local garden centre for a bit of retail therapy.....and although I thought this snowman quite 'cute' the £89 price tag did not tempt me!
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
916
photos
36
followers
19
following
Tags
theme-december2023
Beverley
ace
Very pretty & I agree it’s Lovely to see at the garden centre…
December 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a cute looking chap. At £2.90 a day for 30 days I would say it’s a bargain ;)
December 8th, 2023
