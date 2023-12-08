Previous
snowman lights by kametty
Photo 916

snowman lights

Day 8 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. Hubby took me to a local garden centre for a bit of retail therapy.....and although I thought this snowman quite 'cute' the £89 price tag did not tempt me!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very pretty & I agree it’s Lovely to see at the garden centre…
December 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a cute looking chap. At £2.90 a day for 30 days I would say it’s a bargain ;)
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise