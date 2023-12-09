Previous
perforated lights by kametty
Photo 917

perforated lights

Day 9 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. A really horrible late afternoon and no way was I going out.....but I will have to try some outside shots of our local neighbourhood festive lights soon.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise