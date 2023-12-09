Sign up
Photo 917
perforated lights
Day 9 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. A really horrible late afternoon and no way was I going out.....but I will have to try some outside shots of our local neighbourhood festive lights soon.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th December 2023 4:27pm
Tags
theme-december2023
