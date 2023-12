Album cover 4

How I love a challenge. This kills two birds with one stone.....took photo of the garland on my fireplace with its lights for the month theme challenge - 'lights' and then did some photoshop work with two of my older photo's to create the effect I was looking for to enter this for the album cover challenge.

Artist: Doom (is a first-person shooter game developed and published 1993.)

Title: A moment of Time. (All my possessions for a moment of time. Elizabeth I (1533 - 1603))