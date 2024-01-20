Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Snowdrops
Our cold spell appears to be over and we are back to wet and windy weather. Short walk today along my usual local jaunt, and was thrilled to see a whole bank of snowdrops with some early flowers and a whole lot more to come. Spring is on its way.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Dave
ace
Beautiful find. We won't see ours until March.
January 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Hurrah! Lovely to see.
January 20th, 2024
