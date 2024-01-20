Previous
Snowdrops by kametty
Snowdrops

Our cold spell appears to be over and we are back to wet and windy weather. Short walk today along my usual local jaunt, and was thrilled to see a whole bank of snowdrops with some early flowers and a whole lot more to come. Spring is on its way.
Kathryn M

@kametty
Dave ace
Beautiful find. We won't see ours until March.
January 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Hurrah! Lovely to see.
January 20th, 2024  
