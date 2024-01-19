Sign up
Photo 958
Bright
The snow only lasted a day, and early this morning the overnight temp of minus 3 centigrade rose to zero and this bank of dark cloud came over. The morning light on the trees was amazing.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
958
photos
37
followers
19
following
Lesley
ace
Beautiful light
January 19th, 2024
