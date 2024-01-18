Previous
creeping ice by kametty
creeping ice

Stood and watched the ice slowly melting in our porch as the sun crept over the roof tops. Only minus 9 last night (very cold for us) but obviously nowhere near as bad as other parts of the world.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like an ice forest.
January 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such pretty ice particles
January 18th, 2024  
