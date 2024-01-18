Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
creeping ice
Stood and watched the ice slowly melting in our porch as the sun crept over the roof tops. Only minus 9 last night (very cold for us) but obviously nowhere near as bad as other parts of the world.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th January 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like an ice forest.
January 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such pretty ice particles
January 18th, 2024
