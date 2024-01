ice ice baby

Took my hubby ages to de-ice the car this morning and he helped me stand on a stool to get a photo of the roof! Never had a go at a composite challenge, and I know this is not very good compared to others I have seen but you have to start somewhere and learn. I am still getting to grips with using layers, masks etc in photoshop elements! I am also aware that the whole morning would disappear if I spent any longer playing around. The baby is from Getty Images / Jose Luis Pelaez Inc.