I spent a little while at this bridge photographing the swans and doggie walkers. I was so engrossed with what I was doing that this traditional canal boat had snuck up on me. I was amazed I hadn't heard it sooner and I didn't have to wait long for it to pass me and head under the bridge. A quick conversation as they came alongside me confirmed my notion that they were continual cruisers as the term is known. The canal ends about a mile further on - very near to Preston City Centre and at some point they will have to turn round to head back the way they came.