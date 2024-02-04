Previous
FOR202-4 by kametty
Photo 974

FOR202-4

I spent a little while at this bridge photographing the swans and doggie walkers. I was so engrossed with what I was doing that this traditional canal boat had snuck up on me. I was amazed I hadn't heard it sooner and I didn't have to wait long for it to pass me and head under the bridge. A quick conversation as they came alongside me confirmed my notion that they were continual cruisers as the term is known. The canal ends about a mile further on - very near to Preston City Centre and at some point they will have to turn round to head back the way they came.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How lovely!
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise