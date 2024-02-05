Sign up
Photo 975
Photo 975
FOR202-5
Another dull and overcast day for my photo trip into the city centre to capture the architecture of the university buildings.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th February 2024 2:50pm
Tags
for2024
Dave
ace
Nice street shot. I like how you captured the curve of the building.
February 5th, 2024
