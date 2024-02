FOR2024-12 split tone 2

Another mundane object to try split toning. Absolutely gutted that my capture one express software that came with my fuji camera has been stopped from working anymore and I am being made to either pay a monthly fee for the Pro version, or buy a full license for a huge amount with no future updates - just keep paying big fees for new licences. No idea what I will do. I have got so used to Capture one express and loved it. Tried infinity but couldn't get to grips with it. Rant over.......