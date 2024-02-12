Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
FOR2024-12 split tone 1
Having never known about split toning I have accessed a few 'lessons' on line. I have chosen for this week close ups and a blue/red split.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
3
3
1
1
365
X-T30
Taken
12th February 2024 2:41pm
for2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice! Using red as one of your tones adds warmth to this shot- but you still get the feeling of blue in the metal. Great job!
February 12th, 2024
