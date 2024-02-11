Sign up
Photo 981
FOR2024-11
Last architecture shot for this week. It is the same building as for day 5 but take from the other side....I thought it would finish off my row on the calendar.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th February 2024 2:44pm
Tags
for2024
Boxplayer
ace
Pleasing lines
February 11th, 2024
