Photo 980
FOR2024-10
Yet another university building in the city centre. When I first saw this when it was being built I nicknamed it the 'lego' building for obvious reasons. In colour the panels are black, grey and bright green!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
for2024
