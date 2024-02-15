Previous
FOR2024-15 by kametty
Photo 985

FOR2024-15

Another experiment with split tones. I was busy sewing today making some small felt game dice/token holders/trays...so as these clips and pins were to hand took a quick shot using my macro lens.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise