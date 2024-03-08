Previous
rainbow 8 by kametty
rainbow 8

Another page in the Anchor embroidery stitches booklet that was published in 1967 and some of my blue threads in the cyan range to go with the CD colours of last week.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
I am loving your stitch booklet and series of colours.
March 8th, 2024  
