Photo 1008
rainbow 9
I have a lot of blues - ranging from very pale to very dark in a wide variety of hues. Indigo did prove a little more difficult to represent accurately.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th March 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Kathy A
ace
Indigo is such an interesting colour isn’t it? According to google there are 50 shades of indigo but their description is a dark purplish blue ????
March 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Blues, pinks, purples, mauves all blur into one and difficult sometimes to distinguish a precise colour.
March 9th, 2024
