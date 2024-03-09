Previous
rainbow 9 by kametty
rainbow 9

I have a lot of blues - ranging from very pale to very dark in a wide variety of hues. Indigo did prove a little more difficult to represent accurately.
9th March 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Kathy A ace
Indigo is such an interesting colour isn’t it? According to google there are 50 shades of indigo but their description is a dark purplish blue ????
March 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Blues, pinks, purples, mauves all blur into one and difficult sometimes to distinguish a precise colour.
March 9th, 2024  
