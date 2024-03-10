Previous
rainbow 10 by kametty
Photo 1009

rainbow 10

Well I have enjoyed this week. Final selection of my embroidery threads and a wide range of purples to choose from too. It has been interesting to see which colour tone were well represented and which were not!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Great purple shades there
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise