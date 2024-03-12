Previous
rainbow 12 by kametty
rainbow 12

Well only three reels of thread in my collection that were orange....lots of browns and creams so decided to add my scissors for a bit more interest.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
The orange fabric, threads and scissors make a great combination.
March 12th, 2024  
