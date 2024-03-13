Previous
rainbow 13 by kametty
rainbow 13

I think my mother made the little yellow pin cushion as I found it in her work box when I cleared her house quite some years ago now. Funny what you keep but never use then when you do find it you use it for something other than sewing!
13th March 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shades of yellow.
March 13th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
These setups are looking really good
March 13th, 2024  
