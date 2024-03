rainbow31

So this concludes the rainbow challenge for this year. This was the only vinyl cover in my collection to feature the colour purple. Just a flash of purple for the Santana 'Abraxus' album. My first few albums were all Bob Dylan, moving onto Led Zeppelin, Cream, Black Sabbath, Mott the Hoople, Jethro Tull with a few like the Rolling Stones, the Who, Leonard Cohen and compilation records featuring a variety of artists. Once CD's came out my record buying days were over.