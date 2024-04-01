Sign up
Photo 1031
frog1
Well lets see what I can do with this little chap for a whole month!
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1031
photos
34
followers
19
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
1st April 2024 1:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is going to be fun to follow.
April 1st, 2024
