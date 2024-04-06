Previous
frog6 by kametty
frog6

This might have been a mistake......
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
JackieR ace
No it's not, made me giggle
April 6th, 2024  
Nada ace
LOL. This made me smile. Good luck getting out froggie.
April 6th, 2024  
