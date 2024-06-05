Previous
water iris by kametty
Photo 1096

water iris

As the sun lit this iris that was leaning over the pond I thought it might do for the monthly challenge that for June is 'lighting'. Just after I took the photo the sun disappeared!
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Chris Cook ace
Really nice Kathryn. I love the subtle colours on the white petals
June 5th, 2024  
