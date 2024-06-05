Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1096
water iris
As the sun lit this iris that was leaning over the pond I thought it might do for the monthly challenge that for June is 'lighting'. Just after I took the photo the sun disappeared!
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1096
photos
35
followers
19
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th June 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-june2024
Chris Cook
ace
Really nice Kathryn. I love the subtle colours on the white petals
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close