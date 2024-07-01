Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
reflections
I had the pleasure of setting the new MFPIAC challenge today so I had a quick play with some of my older snaps.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49477/new-mfpiac-132-challenge-*reflections*
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1129
photos
37
followers
19
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
7
8
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-132
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close