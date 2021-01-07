Previous
Road Crow by kareenking
Photo 2896

Road Crow

"If men had wings and bore black feathers, Few of them would be clever enough to be crows." - Henry Ward Beecher


7th January 2021

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
