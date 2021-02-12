Sign up
Photo 2931
Blue Heron and Mallards
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th February 2021 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
mallards
,
blueheron
,
kareenking
,
pomonalake
Walks @ 7
ace
Very well composed
February 18th, 2021
