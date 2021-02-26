Previous
Kansas Sunset, 2-26-21 by kareenking
Photo 2945

Kansas Sunset, 2-26-21

26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Wylie ace
wow, reminds me of Kenya!
March 11th, 2021  
