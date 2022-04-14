Sign up
Photo 3282
Showing off Those Shoulder Badges
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3285
photos
141
followers
125
following
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th April 2022 6:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
red-wingedblackbird
,
bakerwetlands
