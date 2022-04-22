In God We Trust

I didn't have a nature photo for today, but rather staged a photo to go with a poem I wrote on this day in celebration of April being National Poetry Month. Here it is!

In God We Trust

By Kareen King



In God we trust

Developed at the height of religious fervor during the Civil War

Made official at the height of the Cold War

Mandated by Congress

Inscribed on our coins

Used on paper money

Supplanted our defacto motto

E pluribus unum

Out of many, one



In God we trust

The legacy of founders

But not the founders of the Nation

Not John Adams who preferred the “Choice of Hercules”

Man’s individual choice

Vice versus virtue

Not Benjamin Franklin, a deist who believed

“Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God”

Not Thomas Jefferson who inspired separation from church and state



In God we trust

Who are “we”?

One from many?

Many from many?

Or a few “one’s” who want many “many’s” to

Think like them?

Follow them?

Invest in them?

Vote for them?

Divide families over them?

Sever friendships over them?

Go to prison for them?

Die for them?

Do mandates create authenticity?



And if our Congress “trusts in God”

Why is it so divided?

Why are there sides?

Why aren’t we one?



In?

God?

We?

Trust?

